Sprint offers BOGO lease on LG V30+ with full price at $912

The only US carrier to have the LG V30+ is putting out another BOGO deal for this very expensive phone. In case you aren’t aware, the V30+ has double the 64GB of storage of the V30.

Sprint has announced that pre-orders for the V30+ will begin on October 13 with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease priced at $38 per month. Customers can upgrade their device by trading in their device in good condition after 12 months or, when the lease runs through, pay the remainder of the $912 full retail price through a lump sum payment or another six monthly payments. For a limited time, new customers can turn on two lines or existing customers can add one and get a second V30+ for free through monthly bill credits.

Add to that a free new Daydream View headset from Google and LG QuadPlay earbuds in the box and it’s not at all a bad deal. You can see Verizon’s offer for the V30 here. AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s details live here.

