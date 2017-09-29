Powerful, mobile friendly VPN — 63% off

We spend hours every day relying on our mobile phones for business, pleasure, and connecting with others. This inevitably leads us to storing vast amounts of personal information in our technology. With all this confidential information floating around in the cloud, how do we protect ourselves from the hoards of cybercriminals waiting to steal our data?

One of the most effective ways of keeping you and your family safe online is to use a VPN. This level of security is a must-have, as it keeps your identity hidden from the prowling eyes of hackers, spies, and even internet service providers. There are dozens of VPNs on the market, but not all are created equal. Private Internet Access is a mobile-focused app that is designed particularly with smartphone users in mind. Whether you’re using your phone to catch up on your favorite TV shows, check your email, or get work done, Private Internet Access gives you the peace of mind that your phone activity is secure. High-level encryption helps you avoid the annoyances of incessant digital advertising, while IP cloaking allows you to access censored sites no matter where you are in the world. Got a phone for work and one for personal use? Rest assured that you can connect up to five devices simultaneously with unlimited bandwidth, so be sure to get your laptop and tablet secure, too.

For the high level of security you get with Private Internet Access, the price is far lower than what you would pay for other VPN services. And PocketNow has a limited-time discount for readers, giving you a two-year subscription for just $59.95. That’s 63% off the regular price of $166.

All Internet users should know that using a free VPN is never a good idea. Many of these free VPNs don’t actually provide secure internet access, and some even are known to be involved in shady business practices such as keeping logs of users’ internet activity, which they will sell for a profit. At the end of the day, free VPNs are just not worth the potential risk of being unprotected or having your information sold.

Private Internet Access is the perfect intersection of affordable and reliable. It will keep your internet browsing and confidential information secure while never compromising your personal identity. You don’t have to take our word for it. Users who rely on Private Internet Access give the VPN solution high ratings, with a 4.5/5 star rating on PC Mag. Join the millions of Private Internet Access users today. At 63% off, the two-year subscription is just $59.95.

More Deals From the Pocketnow Shop

Something Strong Laptop Backpack: $49.99 (61% off)

Ostrich Pillow: $39 (13% off)

Rule/One Writing Tool: $60 (7% off)