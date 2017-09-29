Last year, there was a bit of a trend where the app drawer on some non-Chinese Android phones got tucked away. This came with behind-the-scenes peeks at an Android Nougat with an app drawer. We didn’t see them disappear entirely, but the belly aching abounded all over.

Then came the Nexus Launcher-turned-Pixel Launcher, the one launcher that turned us onto the swipe: swipe to bring up the app drawer. And the Galaxy S8 took it up as one option.

HTC’s Sense Home might take it up, too. Well-known HTC fan developer @LlabTooFeR tweeted out this advanced look at an interface update.

Upcoming Sense Home update. Now it’s more like Pixel Launcher behavior. pic.twitter.com/euQ0bBZECE — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) September 29, 2017

HTC is one of the big experimenters with user interfaces these days with its Edge Sense project. Now it’s catching up to at least one trend in the droid-sphere — especially one that was started off by a phone of its own manufacture.