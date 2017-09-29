Android

Pixel Launcher swipe paradigm for app drawer rumored to spread to HTC

Contents
Advertisement

Last year, there was a bit of a trend where the app drawer on some non-Chinese Android phones got tucked away. This came with behind-the-scenes peeks at an Android Nougat with an app drawer. We didn’t see them disappear entirely, but the belly aching abounded all over.

Then came the Nexus Launcher-turned-Pixel Launcher, the one launcher that turned us onto the swipe: swipe to bring up the app drawer. And the Galaxy S8 took it up as one option.

HTC’s Sense Home might take it up, too. Well-known HTC fan developer @LlabTooFeR tweeted out this advanced look at an interface update.

HTC is one of the big experimenters with user interfaces these days with its Edge Sense project. Now it’s catching up to at least one trend in the droid-sphere — especially one that was started off by a phone of its own manufacture.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
XDA-Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Design, Google, HTC, News, Nexus Launcher, Pixel Launcher, Sense UI, U11, UI
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.