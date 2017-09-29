HMD officials boldly promise Android Oreo for Nokia 3, 5 and 6 this year, Nokia 8 by the end of October
While HMD Global continues to play the nostalgia card to garner buzz around an otherwise unexciting feature phone, the Nokia-affiliated Finnish startup has many things going for it that should grab the attention of mobile device consumers worldwide.
The value proposition of the Android-powered Nokia 3, 5, 6 and even 8 is pretty hard to resist, and not just because the four smartphones come with very robust hardware for their price points.
HMD’s simple but effective business model calls for security patches delivered “on time” every month, even as far as low-end products are concerned, according to the company’s General Manager for Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, Mark Trundle.
More importantly, the “new home” of Nokia phones is also focused on rolling out blazing fast OS updates. Case in point, Trundle says, while the 3, 5 and 6 are set to launch in Indonesia in the next few weeks running “Google Nougat”, they’ll be on “Google Oreo” before the year ends. Wait, all three of them? By the end of this year? Now that would be something special. The kind of “engineering feat” we haven’t seen pulled off by an industry veteran since Big G owned Motorola.
Naturally, the newer, higher-end Nokia 8 is “Oreo-ready” as well, looking set to receive its own Android 8.0 promotion soon. As soon as October, apparently, based on official information from Taiwan, where the Quad HD 5.3-incher is priced at the rough equivalent of $525.
Those are some ambitious self-imposed deadlines, but they’re definitely attainable when dealing with “pure” Android. Unless you’re Lenovorola.