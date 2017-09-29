We already have more good news for prospective LG V30 buyers stateside after AT&T and T-Mobile released their full availability details yesterday. Verizon actually made its own announcement on Thursday as well, but it went largely unnoticed, as the nation’s number one wireless carrier insists on remaining enigmatic in regard to retail pricing.

Oh, well, at least we know Big Red’s sales of the hot new 6-inch “FullVision” Android flagship will be underway on October 5, presumably both online and offline. That’s the same day AT&T plans to launch the LG V30 through its e-store, followed by brick and mortar availability on October 6.

In contrast, T-Mobile can only commit to an October 5 pre-order start, with in-store inventory and shipments to early online adopters kicking off a whole eight days later. Finally, Sprint still has nothing specific to share, although for what it’s worth, the “Now Network” will be the only one of America’s “big four” carrying an LG V30+ variant with 128GB internal storage.

Regardless of configuration, color or operator, all V30 phones sold in the US are looking at a “Second Year Promise” and free Daydream View VR headset. The former is basically a warranty extension program introduced a few months after the LG G6’s commercial debut, and officially expanded to the V30 to offer its users protection and peace of mind for 24 instead of the standard 12 months.

The (first-gen) Daydream View is also thrown in at no extra charge “nationally”, alongside a mystery “Top VR Content Bundle” that’s apparently worth a cool $40. The headset itself costs $79 outside of promo arrangements.