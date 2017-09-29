In India, LG K7i has “Mosquito Away Technology”

Around the turn of the century, convenience store owners decided to take care of afterschool teenager loiterers by blasting something called “The Mosquito,” a machine that can generate tones at around 17.4kHz to annoy younger people while not affecting the less sensitive ears of older people. That tone was then turned into a ringtone by some ingenious discreetly take calls via frequent bathroom breaks.

Some say that a tone of a certain frequency can replicate the wing flaps of an actual mosquito’s natural predator, the dragonfly. It could be below 170Hz or more like above 30kHz. LG has previously implemented a sound generator into some of its air conditioners with this feature in mind, but it hasn’t been taken onto a phone in India until now.

The K7i is a fairly unimpressive entry-level device with a quad-core 1.1GHz processor (apparently, that won’t keep away the bloodsucking females), 2GB of RAM, 16Gb of storage, a 5-inch FWVGA display and a 2,500mAh removable battery.

But beyond the phone itself, users also get a “Mosquito Away” back cover that has a dedicated speaker to propagate a tone above 30kHz. The company claims that it has had a 72 percent detraction rate in clinical trials.

It’s available now for Rs. 7,990 ($122). Is it worth a shot to give malaria or dengue fever or Japanese encephalitis the boot? Maybe. These things typically vary from species to species, so you may need to cross your fingers until research actually picks up again on this fairly dead topic.