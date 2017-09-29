Kyocera DuraXV LTE is a rugged flip phone on Verizon… for $264

In our continuing coverage of flip phones in the year of our Lord 2017, we now acknowledge Verizon’s carriage of the DuraXV LTE from Kyocera. It follows on from the Big Red’s first LTE-only flip phone, the LG Exalt LTE, just a couple months ago, though this device does carry CDMA antennas.

In the United States, when we think of Kyocera, we think of a rugged phone and this one is no exception. It has HD voice, a 5-megapixel camera and military-grade 810G rating. Amazingly, there’s a Snapdragon 210, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (with room for a 64GB microSD card) and a 1,530mAh battery — that’s mostly because the DuraXV runs a version of Android. There’s no touch screen to tap, so the context keys will have to take most of the work here.

And that’s where a lot of the cost will come in: it’s $264 flat, or $11 per month on a two-year EIP. You can take a further look at the source link below.