Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of a possible Google Ultra Pixel in the works, instead of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL. Then we focus on the iPhone 8, a possible case of device separation out of the blue, which we’re dubbing “Separation-gate.” Other rumors have a new Google Home Max to possibly also launch along with the next batch of devices Made By Google. We also talk about the Samsung Galaxy X as we hear that the project of making a foldable smartphone has been a work in progress for years from none-other than the company’s lead in mobile. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Gear IconX and the deals you can currently find in stores.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Sale leaves original Samsung Gear IconX wireless buds at 75 percent off
Back to square one: Samsung is again considering a fold-in smartphone design
Apple investigating iPhone 8 Plus units coming apart
It’s a bit of a stretch, but a ‘high-quality’ Google Home Max could also debut on October 4
Real or not, Google Ultra Pixel is the best sort of pun

