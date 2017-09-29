Other OS

Sale leaves original Samsung Gear IconX wireless buds at 75 percent off

It’s not typical that you see a tech company really swing the price chopper on its own products in its own stores — usually that would entail a third-party of some sort, be it retailer or deals site.

But Samsung is having it out for its Gear IconX, its first pair of wireless earbuds. Growing pains aside, the $199.99 bits were the first mainstream options in this vertical of standalone, water-resistant Bluetooth buds and they were competent. They just couldn’t last.

Well, the IconX 2018 is out and that means there’s no sense in keeping that price up for whatever IconX inventory there is. It’s now $49.99 for however long it is. Not a bad entry if you want to try them out before upgrading.

