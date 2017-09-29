Android

Certain regions to get Huawei Maimang 6 as Nova 2i

Overview
Processor

HiSilicon Kirin 659
Octa-core (8x2.36GHz)

Screen Size

5.9 inches
1080 x 2160 (~ 409ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP + 2MP focus dual-camera system
Front: 13MP @ f/2.0 + 2MP color w/ 1.75um pixels dual-camera system

Battery

3,340mAh

Weight

164 grams

Materials

Metal unibody

Operating System

EMUI 7.1
Android 7.0 Nougat

Malaysia is set to be one of the regions to see the Huawei Nova 2i launch soon with its four cameras and it’s not even close to what we’d think of as a successor to the middling Nova 2.

If you’re familiar with the recently launched Maimang 6, we’re pretty much dealing with the same thing. The device is currently not even in pre-orders, but those interested can get registered for a notification on when sales start.

There are dual-camera systems on both sides of the phone  — the one on the rear is for determining focus while the one on the front is for color attribution. It’s also the first model to feature a 2:1 “FullView” display with a diagonal span of 5.9 inches.

The Nova 2i is also expected to come out as the Huawei Mate 10 Lite when it supposedly gets announced in October. The Maimang 6 costs the equivalent of about $350.

