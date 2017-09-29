Other OS

Amazon Echo Show available in UK and Germany

Amazon surprised us this week with a quick announcement of five new Alexa devices. One other recently-introduced device took this chance to expand from the Untied States.

The Echo Show, the first Amazon Alexa device with a display, has now come up for pre-orders in the UK for £199.99 and in Germany for €219.99. In both countries, the device will ship on November 16. Engadget reports that new content and skill partners have joined to provide domestic links like National Rail, BBC News, 7Digital, Sky Sports Super 6 and Liverpool FC.

This is going on as a dispute between Amazon and Google has left the Echo Show without YouTube. It is not known why Google specifically pulled its video sharing service.

