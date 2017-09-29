Brought back into the spotlight in the most negative way, as its manufacturer tried to bury an Android Oreo update promise it apparently never meant or even intended to make, the “regular” Moto G4 is still doomed to live out its remaining days on Nougat.

Nonetheless, it may not be such a bad idea for bargain hunters to visit Amazon or B&H Photo Video and purchase a heavily discounted G4 with 16 or 32GB internal storage space. After all, there aren’t many $120 phones around capable of running near-stock Android 7.0.

Commercially released back in May 2016 at $200 and up, the 1080p screen-sporting 5.5-incher received a bunch of price cuts in recent months, including one that took the 16 gig configuration all the way down to 120 bucks not so long ago.

But this fresh $120 deal doesn’t include Amazon’s “lockscreen offers” and ads, and it’s not just for Prime members. In fact, it has no strings attached or fine print you need to take into consideration before pulling the trigger.

Better yet, a measly 10 extra bucks buys you twice the local digital hoarding room… if you hurry. Already, Amazon is out of 32 gig inventory, while B&H only has “limited supply” at $130.

Both variants are sold in your choice of black or white colors, and they’re unlocked for unrestricted use on GSM networks nationwide. With 2GB RAM, Snapdragon 617 processing power and 3000mAh battery capacity, the Moto G4 still feels like an absolute steal at these new ultra-low prices.