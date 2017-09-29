Android

An HTC U11 deal, finally, in upcoming “Green is Good” campaign

Contents
Advertisement

HTC U11

The first discount for the HTC U11 is finally coming on October 2 and it won’t be alone.

The company has always loved its shades of green — consider its logo — and it’s no coincidence that the “Green is Good” event will be running through until October 8 — 10:08 is its favorite time to display on its clock widgets for product renders.

In any case, you’ll get some big discounts for the following devices:

If you get a device, you’ll have half off all accessories and even $10 cases for select devices.

The company jumped the gun on its notification campaign, emailing members of its loyalty program, Team HTC, about an exclusive coupon code coming right on October 1. Links from that newsletter defaulted to the main company site, though.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Droid Life
Source
Team HTC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
accessories, Bolt, Deals, discounts, HTC, News, U Ultra, U11, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.