The first discount for the HTC U11 is finally coming on October 2 and it won’t be alone.

The company has always loved its shades of green — consider its logo — and it’s no coincidence that the “Green is Good” event will be running through until October 8 — 10:08 is its favorite time to display on its clock widgets for product renders.

In any case, you’ll get some big discounts for the following devices:

$100 off the HTC U11 ($549) and a free HTC gift pack

$300 off the HTC U Ultra ($449)

$200 off the HTC Bolt ($400)

If you get a device, you’ll have half off all accessories and even $10 cases for select devices.

The company jumped the gun on its notification campaign, emailing members of its loyalty program, Team HTC, about an exclusive coupon code coming right on October 1. Links from that newsletter defaulted to the main company site, though.