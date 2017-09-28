It’s no secret that relying on a single OLED screen manufacturer, even the biggest of them all, is one of the main reasons why Apple needed a little more time than usual to gather enough iPhone X inventory for a proper launch. Or at least what we hope will be a proper global rollout in early November, if TrueDepth camera production woes are overcome.

By next fall, everyone expects Cupertino to line up a strong backup for leading supplier Samsung, but fresh word on the street is the world’s second largest smartphone vendor isn’t entirely giving up on LCD technology either.

In theory, LCD is a poor man’s OLED, as proven by the “modest” iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, but that’s mainly because most major panel manufacturers have focused on improving the latter of late.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with a liquid-crystal display, and thanks to JDI, LCD devices sporting slim bezels on all four sides are now possible. Unveiled a few months ago, when its mass production also started, Japan Display’s first 2:1 “Full Active” panel could see daylight commercially on the Huawei Mate 10 this fall or Sony’s radically redesigned next flagship in the spring.

Afterwards, Apple is tipped by very credible inside sources to adopt this same 6-inch Full Active design or perhaps an improved version with a higher resolution on one of three 2018 iPhones. The other two should feature slightly smaller OLEDs, and all branding matters remain unclear. We also don’t know which or how many of the three are supposed to be ultra-high-end X sequels, with extremely thin borders expected all around. Possibly, Face ID authentication across the board too.