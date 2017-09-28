While you can’t really say Google did stellar work keeping Pixel 2 information under wraps, there’s still plenty of mystery and especially confusion hovering over the purported HTC and LG-made 5 and 6-inchers expected to break cover next week.

A number of inside sources deemed credible by respectable tech news outlets have stepped forward over the past few days to answer some pressing Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL questions, “confirming” among others the presence of stereo speakers on both devices.

The smaller variant, of course, should have plenty of room above and below its conventional display to accommodate dual front-firing speakers, whereas the extra-large model is said to sport a killer screen-to-body ratio of between 80 and 85 percent, making us wonder where the premium sound system could fit.

Unfortunately, that tragic rumor calling for headphone jack exclusion persists, concerning the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, with only “certain markets” reportedly looking at USB-C audio gear in the standard retail box.

No surprises when it comes to screen resolution, as the Pixel 2 will likely settle for Full HD numbers, bumped up to Quad HD on a beautiful curved 2 XL panel also supporting a wide color gamut.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 835 processor will be backed by 2700 and 3520mAh battery capacity respectively, largely matching the sizes of first-gen cells. Intriguingly enough, eSIM functionality could guarantee cellular support across a wide range of networks with no need for you to constantly remove and replace its physical SIM card. Yup, just like the Apple Watch Series 3 and select Samsung smartwatches.

Other strongly rumored features include Active Edge “squeezability” (even on the non-HTC flavor), IP67 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 durability, a Google Camera “Portrait Mode”, redesigned Pixel launcher, and a way for the phones to recognize music “playing nearby.”