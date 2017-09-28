The Galaxy S8 Active has a relative lacking of a rap sheet when it comes to editorial coverage — the Galaxy Note 8 was to launch mere days after people finally got their units and, as always, it was an AT&T exclusive and there was only barely a peep when it came to communication about this device.

When the press release came on August 7, there was this one pesky and somewhat ambiguous line that appeared:

For a limited time, the latest Galaxy S8 Active device will be exclusively available from AT&T.

Well, Evan Blass reporting for VentureBeat has found out through marketing materials that a variant of the Galaxy S8 Active will be coming to T-Mobile. While it isn’t clear that its 600MHz network will be supported, the SM-G892T will join the SM-G892A at some undetermined point in the future. There have been no US regulatory documents filed for the device as of yet, though a first-ever universal model, SM-G892U, has been seen.

The Galaxy S8 Active is priced $849.99 on AT&T. It features a 16:9 AMOLED display, “military-grade materials” and a 4,000mAh battery.