Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X 2018, and the way Apple plans to use LCDs without bezels. Then we talk about the recent leaks of the ZTE Axon M, bringing multiple displays. The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 follow as we finally get a full spec sheet of what to expect. watchOS 4.1 follows as it continues to complete the features that we were expecting with the Apple Watch Series 3. We end today’s show with the LG V30, its launch date, and price tag.

– AT&T and T-Mobile unveil official LG V30 pricing and release dates

– watchOS 4.1 beta turns on Apple Music streaming, has new Radio app

– We’re getting closer and closer to wrapping up those Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL spec sheets

– ZTE Axon M, aka Axon Multy, shows its original foldable design for the first time

– Speculation is already ramping up in regard to an LCD 2018 iPhone with ‘Full Active’ JDI technology