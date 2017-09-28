Reviewers have started slinging editorial content about the iPhone 8, now that they have units in their hands and thoughts to share. Well, we’ve got a good thought or two to share, too: like, will the iPhone X crown the iPhone 8 as the most popular iPhone? The outlook right now is that the supply and demand curves will need a long time to match.

And if things pan out the way analysts think it will, where does that leave the consumer, who may be “stuck” with a top-tier device, but not get all the future-proofing of the tippiest of the tip-top features?

We debate with Dom Esposito on where Apple is on the gauge and talk about the big news of the week with this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on September 28th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 272

Recording Date

September 28, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guests

Dom Esposito (Dom)

News

All the news that’s fit to podcast:

Google v. Amazon: the Echo Show isn’t able to play YouTube clips

Twitter 280: seriously, can’t we have gotten an edit button?

Bill Gates: he uses an Android phone nowadays

Hit Refresh: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella slices and dices the Nokia deal

Sponsor

Support comes from Audible, where an unmatched selection of audio content lives. With Audible, you own your books and you can access them from almost any device — including your iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon Fire tablets or Windows Phone. You can also listen to news, comedy and original audio shows from leading publishers, broadcasters, entertainers and business information providers.

Get a free audiobook with a 30-day trial at audible.com/pocketnow!

Consumerism vs Futurism

See you soon!