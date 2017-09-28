Real or not, Google Ultra Pixel is the best sort of pun

It could be anyone’s desk set up to look sort of like how Google would set up its workspaces. There’s a MacBook on the desk and a desktop monitor. Take a blurry, low-res video and then crop it crazily and you have an unverified leak that has hundreds of thousands of eyeballs on it.

Arun Maini or Mrwhosetheboss on YouTube put out an explainer of this material on a brand new “Ultra Pixel” phone from Google that may or may not hit us this year or next year or whenever. This is all in context with an event on October 4 where it is believed by most that we will see an HTC-made Pixel 2 and an LG-made Pixel 2 XL.

The pictures and clips shown portend the coming of a device with a 2:1 display with gesture-based “Fluid” controls. The developments in tandem would work well to improve the ergonomics of using a large phone. Another rumored feature is one that Apple didn’t implement into the iPhone 8 and one that Chinese manufacturer vivo is exhibiting: on-screen fingerprint sensing.

Maini speculates that the Ultra Pixel would make sense to act as the crown jewel of three Google phone releases this year, right next to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. This would pair well in a blow-for-blow fight with Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

It could be an elaborate ruse. We wouldn’t put it past anyone to go to the effort of using their design skills to put out mock-ups of concept ideas and pass them off as official materials being drafted. And as far as leaks reporter Evan Blass knows, there’s no scene here.

Re: “Ultrapixel” “Does not exist. Only the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL…on Oct 4.” – Someone who knows https://t.co/WuHuWH73rH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2017

Blass does bring up the recent deal between Google and HTC, the manufacturer that also made both Pixel phones last year. He believes that even with HTC giving a non-exclusive license to some of its intellectual property, Google wouldn’t be able (and possibly not even want) to touch the franchise for the Taiwanese OEM’s smartphone camera technology — see the HTC One M7.

All that said, though, we’re willing to entertain this notion in the interim, if only for fun.