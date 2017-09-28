Android

Cricket has Alcatel Idol 5 for $199, UNI360 VR headset from October 27

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20
Octa-core (8x2.3GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

5.2 inches
1080 x 1920 (~ 424ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 12MP
Front: 8MP

Battery

2,850mAh w/ Pump Express+ 2.0

Release Date

October 27th, 2017

Weight

147 grams

Materials

Metal, curved glass

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

AT&T prepaid subsidiary Cricket Wireless has announced its new standard-bearing Alcatel phone for the year, the Idol 5. It might be just a step down from the Idol 5S that’s available on Amazon right now, you’ll be surprised how much gets into the Idol 5 for $199.

In addition to the specs above, you’re getting front-facing stereo speakers and receivers so that you can use the phone in either vertical orientation. The NOW Key gives users access to an app or a task with a single press. These features have come up from previous Idol devices, but they’re value adders for people who like multimedia. Gesture controls like one-finger zoom are also available.

One thing that we’re missing out on from the Idol 4 is the VR goggles bundled in. That said, we still have the UNI360 VR headset that can fit not just an Idol 5, but any 5- to 6-inch smartphone. It will be sold separately, though, for $49.99.

The devices will be available from October 27th with a minimum $50 per month service plan.

