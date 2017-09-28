Take your Cloud computing to the next level for only $49

Want to have the world’s largest cloud computer platform at your fingertips? Grasp the fundamentals of Amazon Web Services, the world’s most important cloud services platform. The AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle is yours for only $49 — that’s 92% off the regular price.

This course will give you a firm understanding of the fundamentals of AWS as you learn the architectural principles and services of the platform. From there, you’ll master the art of designing, planning, and scaling complete AWS Cloud implementation. After completing the bundle, you’ll be designing and deploying scalable systems on AWS like a pro.

Get certified in the one of the most powerful cloud services platforms in the world. The AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Bundle will get you there for just $49.

More Deals From the Pocketnow Shop

Something Strong Laptop Backpack: $49.99 (61% off)

Ostrich Pillow: $39 (13% off)

Rule/One Writing Tool: $60 (7% off)