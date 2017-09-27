Before finally moving to a “completely new” flagship design next year, presumably with thin screen bezels and a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio, Sony has recently managed to improve the profitability of its long-struggling mobile division, also pulling off a surprisingly fast Xperia XZ1 US release.

Hot on the heels of the Japanese company’s “full-sized” fall 2017 hero device, the XZ1 Compact has just kicked off its own Amazon.com pre-orders, going out to early adopters stateside starting October 4.

As a diminutive version of the 5.2-inch XZ1, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact obviously costs less, still setting you back a significant $599.99 factory unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers only.

Key selling points include pre-installed Android O (8.0 Oreo) software, Snapdragon 835 processing power, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage space, microSD support, and a premium metallic “texture”, falsely advertised as a “full-metal” construction on Amazon.

All in all however, this is undoubtedly one of the world’s best-looking, most powerful sub-5 inch phones, sporting a 4.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a decent 720p resolution yielding 319 ppi density.

It may not be HDR-capable, like its big brother, but it’s just as skilled in the 3D-creating department, not to mention that winning 19MP Motion Eye camera with super slow motion video recording. Or a respectable 2700mAh battery actually matching the capacity of the larger XZ1’s cell. If only Sony would find a way to activate its fingerprint sensors on US shores.