Samsung sure took its sweet time expanding that charming “Rose Pink” flavor of the Galaxy S8+ beyond Taiwan’s borders (and the whole continent of Asia, for that matter), taking a “regular” Galaxy S8 variant in a matching coat of paint along for its European ride at last.

At the moment, the pink-covered GS8 duo is only official in the Netherlands, where it’s slated for an early October commercial rollout at recommended prices of €799 and €899 with 5.8 and 6.2-inch “Infinity Display” sizes respectively.

Something tells us the two will be released in more markets around the old continent before long though, while US availability remains up in the air. Previously, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ chromatic range included Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold hues, some of which are still quite rare or outright non-existent stateside.

Compared to the pink Galaxy Note 8 thus far unveiled exclusively in Taiwan, these very cute S8 editions are arguably more eye-catching, in a decidedly striking new glow. Too bad the razor-thin screen bezels stay black, although the contrast isn’t so terrible all in all.

Under the hood, of course, there’s no difference between any versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and the same goes for the single 12MP rear-facing camera, display resolution, software and everything else. Let’s hope discounts are in store in time for the holiday season.