Original Pixel XL is finally free in Canada… on a Bell contract

The cost to buy a Google Pixel or Pixel XL at this stage is the same as when they debuted almost a year ago. And we’re very much due for sequels in about a week’s time.

Loose bargains have been difficult to come by, but at long last, there’s a bona fide deal coming out of Canada — from of all places, Bell. It’s now offering the Pixel XL (the standard Pixel has been discontinued by the carrier) for free with a minimum $95 per month service plan. For a minimum $85 monthly plan, the upfront cost is $149.99. Both service contracts are set for two years. With business as usual, the no-term price remains at $1,049.99.

Sometimes, you’ve just got to bite the bullet to get something you’re edging on. But at least there doesn’t appear to be an imminent sign of discontinuation or reversal coming up to Google’s October 4 event, so you do have options to prune.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.