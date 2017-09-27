Original Pixel XL is finally free in Canada… on a Bell contract

The cost to buy a Google Pixel or Pixel XL at this stage is the same as when they debuted almost a year ago. And we’re very much due for sequels in about a week’s time.

Loose bargains have been difficult to come by, but at long last, there’s a bona fide deal coming out of Canada — from of all places, Bell. It’s now offering the Pixel XL (the standard Pixel has been discontinued by the carrier) for free with a minimum $95 per month service plan. For a minimum $85 monthly plan, the upfront cost is $149.99. Both service contracts are set for two years. With business as usual, the no-term price remains at $1,049.99.

Sometimes, you’ve just got to bite the bullet to get something you’re edging on. But at least there doesn’t appear to be an imminent sign of discontinuation or reversal coming up to Google’s October 4 event, so you do have options to prune.