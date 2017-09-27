2017 has been a modest year of hardware upgrades for Microsoft’s popular Surface family, with just a largely conventional 13.5-inch Laptop and iterative “new” 2-in-1 Pro unveiled back in May.

No point waiting for an already long overdue Surface Book redesign this holiday season, according to reputable analysts and journalists, but another small Surface Pro revision effort should make its commercial debut as soon as December 1.

Identical to the fifth-gen model available for $799 and up in every department save for connectivity, the rehashed 12.3-inch Windows 10 hybrid is only expected to add 4G LTE support to an arguably robust spec sheet.

As a matter of fact, Redmond was pretty straightforward about the eventual launch of a new Surface Pro with “LTE Advanced later this year” back when it announced more specific availability details for versions limited to Wi-Fi.

The standalone cellular functionality is going to provide “even greater mobility”, allowing people to “work, collaborate and create from anywhere.” Sadly, it’s almost set in stone that the LTE Surface Pro will roll out around the world on December 1 in Intel Core i5 configurations only, with your choice of 4 or 8GB RAM, and a 128 or 256GB SSD.

No word on recommended pricing, and the best power users can hope is for Core i7 variants to arrive later on the market supporting 4G LTE networks.