Android

iPhone X component problems, Microsoft Surface Pro LTE & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Apple iPhone X and the delays caused by component issues. Then we talk about the Apple Watch Series 3, and how it might break sales records again. The Microsoft Surface Pro LTE follows as we finally have a possible launch date. The whole Sprint/T-Mobile merger is what follows, now that we get more credible information on how that would look. We end today’s show with the recent Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL deals.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
OG Google Pixel and Pixel XL have never been as cheap as Woot currently sells them
Merged Sprint/T-Mobile network visualized in maps
That long-promised LTE-capable Surface Pro is reportedly launching on December 1
The Apple Watch ‘story’ has merely begun, and sales are already estimated at 33 million overall
Things aren’t looking up for Apple’s iPhone X production, and Face ID is the reported culprit

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!