What better time to buy a first-generation Google Pixel or Pixel XL phone than the very week before the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are unveiled with maximum fanfare and minimum surprise? Yes, we’re dead serious.

While it’s completely understandable youyou hesitated pulling the trigger at $610 and $650 respectively a couple of weeks back in brand-new 128GB configurations, the only reason to be wary of Woot’s latest refurbished deals is, well, the pre-owned condition of the two stock Android devices.

Otherwise, you’re looking at some crazy low prices here, starting at $349.99 for a 5-inch version with 32GB storage, coated in either “Very Silver” or “Quite Black”. The 5.5-inch model is available for as little as $399.99 in a 32 gig SKU painted black, silver or even “Really Blue.”

Finally, the 128GB Pixel XL sets you back just $449.99 in your choice of Quite Black or Very Silver hues. All these unusually affordable products support Verizon’s CDMA network, as well as any US GSM carrier you can think of.

Backed by a 90-day limited warranty, which isn’t much but it’s still better than nothing, the heavily discounted OG Pixels are “fully functional”, showing “slight signs of use”, with “clean LCD screens, and potentially slightly scratched housings.”

Needless to point out Google still charges at least $649 for a 2016-released Pixel, with the top-of-the-line Pixel XL fetching as much as $869. So, yeah, these are markdowns of up to $420 we’re talking about here, valid today only or “until sold out.”