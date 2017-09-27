We may have cut the Apple Watch some slack these past couple of years, as its first two generations arguably felt like experimental pieces of a fledgling wearables puzzle, but it’s time for the technology to reach maturity with the Series 3 introduction of standalone cellular connectivity. Or is it?

Veteran industry analyst and former Nokia business development manager Horace Dediu, whose expertise lies mainly in comprehensive examination of Apple’s strategies, sales, trends and prospects, thinks it’s still “important to qualify this product as part of a larger story.”

The founder and author of the market intelligence site Asymco.com points to the Series 3’s reliance on an iPhone for activation and many other functions as the biggest hurdle preventing the Apple Watch from realizing its full potential.

But it’s “inevitable” that the wrist-worn device breaks these shackles, just like iPhones escaped their early dependence on “proper computers.” Seeing as how the Cupertino-based smartphone specialist already surpassed Rolex as the world’s top watchmaker, the sky is naturally the limit for the commercial success the Apple Watch family can achieve once it truly goes solo.

Thus far, Dediu estimates the Series 0, 1 and 2 sales total at around 33 million units, generating a whopping $4.9 billion revenue over the last 12 months alone. The best quarter was obviously the one including 2016’s holiday season, when more than 6 million copies were shipped worldwide, with 3 mil or so sold between April and June 2017, despite the somewhat advanced age of the Series 1 and 2. Who wants to bet Apple is looking at a new record in the three months ending December 2017?