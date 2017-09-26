Does anyone care that Verizon is finally updating its HTC One M9 to Nougat?
Quick show of hands: who here still owns the spring 2015-released HTC One M9? On any of America’s “big four” carriers. Nobody? Does anyone at least remember the Taiwanese company’s last One-series flagship before a radical 2016 redesign… and another earlier this year?
Well, for what it’s worth, and in case there are still people waiting for this, Verizon has just started the 5-incher’s over-the-air Android 7.0 Nougat rollout. Big Red is only six months late compared to T-Mobile, also following Sprint and AT&T to this update party long after the celebrations have ended.
The original Nougat flavor of Google’s industry-leading software platform is more than a year old at this point, having recently been replaced by Oreo as the sweetest mobile dessert available… to a lucky few.
But of course, Nougat is far from prevalent in worldwide Android distribution, barely edging out ancient KitKat in September usage numbers… if you combine 7.0 and 7.1’s shares. Marshmallow and Lollipop are light-years ahead, and with newer devices from various HTC rivals left behind, congratulations may ultimately be in order. Not for Verizon, though, which is probably largely to blame for this painfully long delay.