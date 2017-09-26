Other OS

Twitter is actually testing doubling the character limit for tweets

In another effort to put more data per tweet, Twitter is testing doubling the character limit to 280. Co-founder CEO Jack Dorsey put out one of the first ceremonial test tweets.

Co-founder Biz Stone basically gave more context to the original 140 limit in a simulateous.

The Twitter blog goes through how different language syntax results in more English tweets using all of the allotted characters while Japanese users only come up to 15 most often. The social media platform has also worked to make certain media and callsigns like handles and pictures not count toward the character limit. It allows up to 10,000-character Direct Messages.

