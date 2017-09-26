LG’s mid-range Android smartphones have rarely gained traction at major US carriers in past years, but there may just be something about the X Venture that makes the relatively inexpensive 5.2-incher uncommonly attractive for the likes of AT&T and US Cellular.

Also available unlocked from Amazon since early last month, the LG X Venture sets USC subscribers back $12 a month with 30 installments, amounting to $360, or a cool $299.99 after a $60 markdown outright on prepaid plans.

Three Benjamins is 30 bucks south of AT&T’s full retail price for a device that obviously includes the same specs and features everywhere. Namely, Full HD screen resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 435 processing power, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, a massive 4100mAh battery, 16MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and Android 7.0 Nougat software.

Oh, and the LG X Venture just so happens to be “stylishly resilient” as well, with a slender metal frame, reinforced corners, non-slip textured back, Gorilla Glass 4 protection, IP68 water and dust resistance, and above all, MIL-STD-810G compliance guaranteeing shelter against “accidental mishaps or extreme elements.”

In other words, this bad boy can probably survive a drop or two, not to mention water immersion, exposure to extreme cold or heat, solar radiation, vibration and intense stuff like that. If a nuclear war does break out, you’ll want this as a companion device rather than the iPhone X, and it only costs $300.