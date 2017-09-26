Android

‘Stylishly resilient’ LG X Venture expands to US Cellular with rugged design, big battery

Contents
Advertisement

LG’s mid-range Android smartphones have rarely gained traction at major US carriers in past years, but there may just be something about the X Venture that makes the relatively inexpensive 5.2-incher uncommonly attractive for the likes of AT&T and US Cellular.

Also available unlocked from Amazon since early last month, the LG X Venture sets USC subscribers back $12 a month with 30 installments, amounting to $360, or a cool $299.99 after a $60 markdown outright on prepaid plans.

Three Benjamins is 30 bucks south of AT&T’s full retail price for a device that obviously includes the same specs and features everywhere. Namely, Full HD screen resolution, octa-core Snapdragon 435 processing power, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, a massive 4100mAh battery, 16MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and Android 7.0 Nougat software.

Oh, and the LG X Venture just so happens to be “stylishly resilient” as well, with a slender metal frame, reinforced corners, non-slip textured back, Gorilla Glass 4 protection, IP68 water and dust resistance, and above all, MIL-STD-810G compliance guaranteeing shelter against “accidental mishaps or extreme elements.”

In other words, this bad boy can probably survive a drop or two, not to mention water immersion, exposure to extreme cold or heat, solar radiation, vibration and intense stuff like that. If a nuclear war does break out, you’ll want this as a companion device rather than the iPhone X, and it only costs $300.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
US Cellular
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, AT&T, LG, News, US Cellular, X venture
, , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).