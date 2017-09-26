HMD Global is probably busy right now putting the finishing touches to both the humblest and most powerful new-generation Nokia smartphone, but the resurgent brand’s exclusive licensee needs to remain focused on expanding existing devices as well.

The closest thing to a flagship the Finnish company has thus far released is not yet available in any of the world’s top three markets, though the situation should change in time for the holiday season.

India will officially receive the Nokia 8 on October 14, both online, as a regional Amazon exclusive, and offline, across Croma, Reliance Digital, Big C Mobiles, Sangeetha and Poorvika stores.

Sad to be kept waiting another three weeks or so, after witnessing the “bothie” hero’s international announcement back in mid-August and pining for Europe’s early inventory? Maybe this will turn that frown upside down – Rs. 36,999.

Yes, the Nokia 8 shall set you back the rough equivalent of $570, compared to the absurdly high 65,000 rupees ($1,000 or so) charged for a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with the same 64GB internal storage as this arguably less glamorous 5.3-incher.

A similar price tag that comes to mind is the Rs. 39,990 attached to the BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black, which sports a productive QWERTY keyboard and long-lasting battery, but makes a serious processing speed compromise with a middling Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The Nokia 8, of course, packs a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, Quad HD screen resolution, dual 13MP rear-facing Zeiss cameras, an additional 13MP selfie shooter with Zeiss optics, and a respectable 3090mAh battery.

All in all, the new guy’s main rival is most likely the Rs. 32,999 OnePlus 5, featuring 6GB RAM and a 5.5-inch Full HD display.