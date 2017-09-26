Apple laid its cards out for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Consumers know when they’ll be getting their phones, how much it will cost and what they might be able to do to redeem a subsidy.

So far, iPhone 8 sales have been slow and market analysts expect that the iPhone X will take the majority share of new model sales. In fact, KGI Securities Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo put in his bet in a note obtained by 9to5Mac, estimating 40-50 million unit shipments for the X versus about 40 million for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. He believes that mass production of the iPhone X will begin next month, even as insiders are wondering how far along initial production has really gone.

But Digitimes reports from its sources that the company is remaining conservative on the assembly line. Parts suppliers have been told to slow down deliveries while others catch up — those companies are dealing with difficult lot yields. Apple has limited its initial production stage quota to only 40 percent of its original goals prior to the October 27 pre-order date to see if bets of high demand verify out.

KGI’s Kuo believes that demand, based off of a constricted supply forecast, will last through the spring.