Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and how it might outsell the iPhone 8, though we’re not sure how long it’ll take Apple to build enough of them. We also discuss some leaked images of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10, in addition to the spec sheet. Samsung follows as there are leaks of a Windows Mixed Reality headset in the works. Satya Nadella follows as he discusses why the Nokia deal went south in his recent book. We end today’s show talking about Bill Gates and what phone he’s currently using.

Stories:

– Microsoft’s Nokia acquisition picked apart by Nadella in new book

– Bill Gates recently switched to an unnamed Android phone with ‘a lot of Microsoft software’

– Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro design and features possibly revealed in leaked promo

– High-quality images depicting mystery Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset randomly show up

– iPhone X supply squeeze exacerbated as demand shifts from iPhone 8