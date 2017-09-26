Huawei’s “real AI phone” is right around the corner, boldly looking to take on the ultra-high-end iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8… in as many as four variants. While a member of the upcoming Mate 10 quartet remains largely shrouded in mystery, the surprisingly capable Lite derivation is an open book already, and the “regular” 16:9 5.9-inch model has been rendered in digital form, as well as pictured out in the real world.

And now, it’s finally time to catch a glimpse of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, alongside the standard Mate 10, in some leaked promotional material detailing a few key selling points.

First, let us stress we have absolutely no idea if these photos, which seem to be screengrabs from an official video ad of sorts, are to be trusted. They sure look like the real deal, apart from a couple of glaring grammatical errors.

If legit, perhaps the most intriguing and compelling feature is the f/1.6 aperture of both Leica-enhanced cameras located on the Mate 10 Pro’s back. Right now, the LG V30 touts the world’s “largest aperture” on a smartphone, pairing however its main f/1.6 16MP rear imaging sensor with a slightly humbler f/1.9 13MP lens.

It’s unclear if the regular Mate 10 will come with the same mind-blowing dual cam arrangement, and we’re also uncertain if the 4000mAh battery and IP67 water resistance apply to both the Pro and non-Pro editions.

As for the Kirin 970 SoC’s embedded NPU (Neural Processing Unit), this should offer plenty of AI-”accelerated” tricks, including intelligent photography with real time scene recognition, image translation not requiring an Internet connection, and “behavior-driven machine learning.”

Last but not least, it’s probably safe to expect the Mate 10 Pro to be the only one of the two devices with an awkward rear-mounted fingerprint scanner sitting below a vertical dual shooter. The Mate 10 is likely to squeeze the biometric sensor under its Full HD display, on a respectably thin “chin.”