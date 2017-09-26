iOS

Apple is fixing intermittent iPhone 8 earpiece static

Growing pains are to be expected with new Apple products — they always happen. And when it came to a static output issue with the earpiece of the iPhone 8, Apple came out to acknowledge that a “small number” of cases were reported. The company told The Verge that it is working to fix the issue.

Apple has been quick to launch the first minor update for iOS 11 today with bugfixes and tweaks for iPads and iPhones — mostly for the Camera and Photos experience. This may end up fixing the sluggishness that many users found on their iPhone 7 or older device when booting from a backup.

It may take one or two more updates from iOS 11.0.1, though, before we get the static issue tucked away.

