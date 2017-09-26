Numbers don’t mean a great deal to Apple, which never likes to flaunt a processor’s clock speed or the RAM count and battery capacity of a new iPhone or iPad. Instead, Cupertino will typically try to compare an SoC’s performance with that of a predecessor, and talk up the actual running time of an iDevice during a fancy announcement event or in subsequent advertising material.

For instance, we know the iPhone X packs “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone”, with an all-new CPU comprised of four efficiency cores that are “up to 70 percent faster than A10 Fusion”, as well as two performance cores delivering “up to 25 percent” improved raw speed.

Meanwhile, the battery inside the “all-screen” gadget is touted as capable of lasting “up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7.” Namely, a solid maximum of 21 hours in talk time, 12 hours of Internet use, 13 of video playback or 60 of audio playback, all complemented by wireless charging and fast charging support.

Still, iFans that are curious about the other set of iPhone X numbers and specs need look no further for answers to their most pressing questions. After blowing the cover of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, China’s Tenaa reveals and finally confirms the 2716mAh cell, 3GB RAM and 2.4GHz A11 Bionic details of the 5.8-inch “edge-to-edge” model.

Basically, that means the iPhone X is identical to the 8 Plus in terms of random-access memory and processing power, gaining an almost unnoticeable 41mAh of battery juice. But it’s worth pointing out that the X is actually shorter, narrower and lighter than its 5.5-inch cousin, squeezing a bit of extra screen real estate into an ever so slightly thicker package.

All in all, you probably have nothing to worry about when it comes to this bad boy’s single charge usage.