Apple iPhone 8 Real Audio Review: Not much has changed (Video)

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were advertised with front-facing stereo speakers that had more bass to them. But the truth of the matter to us is that it’s still a middle-of-the-road option — respectable, but not blowing anyone’s socks off.

But it does give us a chance to remind you, the consumer, of how audio is working out in this post-3.5mm age. Be it Bluetooth, headphones via the included Lightning dongle or a pair of Lightning headphones, you’re looking at good, if very limited and expensive options to maximize your listen time.

But Juan Carlos Bagnell has a bigger takeaway you’ll want to hear in our Real Audio Review of the iPhone 8.

