iOS

A weekend with the iPhone 8!

Contents
Advertisement

This is the iPhone 8. The smallest version of Apple’s current flagship, and probably the phone you’ll see in most hands if you’re in the US and certain other markets. A lot of people call it the iPhone 7s, for obvious reasons; but my first weekend with it has proven it to be more.

After a year using the iPhone 7 Plus as one of my primary phones, I decided to switch back. My After The Buzz video explains how I just didn’t feel I was getting my money’s worth. I never used the 2X zoom, and the battery life wasn’t all that great. I’ve been using the iPhone 8 since Friday, and boy is it great to use a phone you can actually handle.

Watch our video to learn more.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
iPhone 8, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!