A weekend with the iPhone 8!
This is the iPhone 8. The smallest version of Apple’s current flagship, and probably the phone you’ll see in most hands if you’re in the US and certain other markets. A lot of people call it the iPhone 7s, for obvious reasons; but my first weekend with it has proven it to be more.
After a year using the iPhone 7 Plus as one of my primary phones, I decided to switch back. My After The Buzz video explains how I just didn’t feel I was getting my money’s worth. I never used the 2X zoom, and the battery life wasn’t all that great. I’ve been using the iPhone 8 since Friday, and boy is it great to use a phone you can actually handle.
Watch our video to learn more.
