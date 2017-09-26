Deal: World’s slimmest 4-port charger — only $39.95

If you’re the quintessential tech lover, this is the perfect tool for you: Just Mobile AluCharge Ultra Slim 4-Port Rapid USB Charger. Reigning in as the world’s slimmest charger, you can connect up to four devices all from one power supply.

Designed with top-notch components and a sleek aluminum finish, this USB charger is indestructible while also being quite pleasing to the eyes. Another great feature is that this device can auto-detect iOS or Android devices, which it will then allocate optimal charging capacity for.

Currently, the Just Mobile AluCharge Ultra Slim 4-Port Rapid USB Charger is only $39.95, which is 20% off the original value.

