Founded just seven years ago, Xiaomi had plenty of time to go from promising startup to the so-called “Apple of China”, at one point holding the third position in the global smartphone vendor chart, to a pretty bad stagnation and back to substantial growth.

The impressive recent resurgence of the Chinese low-cost mobile device specialist is largely owed to a stronger than ever presence in India, where various Redmi models have managed to strike box-office gold both on and offline.

Following a tremendous second quarter, during which Xiaomi eclipsed every single smartphone manufacturer in the region apart from Samsung, the sometimes creative makers of the eye-catching Mi MIX line pulled off quite the feat last week.

Believe it or not, more than one million Xiaomi handsets were sold in India on Amazon and Flipkart alone over a two-day promotional window ended this past Friday. That’s 20,000+ units an hour, more than 300 a minute, or a mind-blowing six phones ordered online every second.

It’s also a fifth or so of what the OEM sold in total between April and June in India, which probably means the local Q3 tally will be on the . rise sequentially, as well as year-on-year, presumably.

It remains to be seen if Xiaomi can perhaps beat Samsung’s volumes, with profits of course a whole different story. By the way, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear the company’s top performers last week were the ultra-affordable (read low-margin) Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4.