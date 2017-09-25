If you’ve been wandering the wilderness of Android Wear 2.0 as many in the tech cognoscenti have, you’ll find it an alienating experience. For some, they unpair the device from your phone and get a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 instead.

Well, Verizon’s attempt at riling up some cellular smartwatch and service package sales before the new Apple Watch, the Wear24, is now done. This Android watch debuted back in May. Android Police was told by a customer service representative that:

Yes wear24 has been discontinued.

The LTE-enabled timepiece was $350 full retail and $300 on contract — just under what Series 3 is going for at the carriers. It’s clear that the expectations of what an Android Wear watch can be and what an Apple Watch should be are separated by clear cleavage.