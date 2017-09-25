Unlocked LG V20 for AT&T/GSM is just $329.99 until September 28

Be it impatience or a bargaining urge inside of you, that LG V30 isn’t coming to the United States any faster and signs are that it won’t come cheap. Not as expensive as the Galaxy Note 8, but a bit more expensive than the iPhone 8, we think.

So, why not hit up this deal for the LG V20? Not that deal that had it at $370, this deal. It’s meant for AT&T, but it’s unlocked for use on T-Mobile as well. And at $329.99, it’s well off the near-$500 that you’ll find it for at most carriers these days. Retailer Breed is selling the device through NeweggFlash.

Dual cameras at back, a quad HD display up front. It also has a removable battery and microSD expandability. If you’re fine with a Snapdragon 820 phone as we head into 2018, you’re going to want to catch this deal before it expires on September 28 at 3am Eastern.