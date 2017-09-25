OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM has perks if you buy it through September 30
It’s somewhat galling to think that in order to get the best of the basics in an Android phone these days that the most popular option to turn to is a OnePlus 5. Where one of these phones used to start at $300 or $350, it now starts at $479.
But, if you decide to go bonkers on memory and get a OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM for $539, the company will treat you to not only a free pair of its Bullets V2 earbuds (a $19.99 value), but also discounted priority shipping — which could get you going anywhere from a few days to a couple weeks quicker. To most US customers, it’s a 6-day difference and a $22 discount to $6.99.
Value additions are generally good, all things considered. Whether you’d rather have them or not for the cost of a fast food meal is up to you.