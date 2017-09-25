Android

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P security update guarantees extend through to November 2018

As the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P were launched in September 2015, the standard software update support window would’ve ended in September 2017 — oh, hello Android Oreo update! — with security patches lasting through September 2018. Two- and three-year windows, respectively.

For some reason, though, both devices now have guaranteed updates until November 2018 — an extra two months. Droid Life first spotted the change. We’re not exactly sure why it’s happening. Perhaps it may have to do with the boot and battery faults reported on both devices.

Actually, it comes to a second part of Google’s update policy for its own devices: devices will also get support for at least 18 months after they are last sold from the Google Store. And, indeed, both devices only jumped off the store in… October of last year.

Well, hey, we’re not complaining after all.

