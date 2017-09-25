Lowe’s catches up to reality with two iOS apps with ARKit

Home improvement retail chain Lowe’s tried getting ahead in the augmented reality app space with a couple of task helpers for interior designers through Google’s Tango efforts. Unfortunately, the hardware that came with Lenovo didn’t end up turning heads and the extra sensors that Tango required were made obsolete with things like ARCore and, for Apple, ARKit.

Today, the company announced that it’s catching back up to the frontier with two new apps: Measured and Envisioned by The Mine. Measured is a simple spatial measuring app that simply measures and logs the lengths and areas of different spaces. Meanwhile, Lowe’s home furnishings subsidiary The Mine has launched its equivalent of Ikea Place that allows users to place store inventory into their rooms through augmented reality. They can then tap once to get to TheMine.com and buy items.

As with all ARKit tech right now, users will need an iPhone 6s-generation device or later.