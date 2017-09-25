iOS

Lowe’s catches up to reality with two iOS apps with ARKit

Contents
Advertisement

Home improvement retail chain Lowe’s tried getting ahead in the augmented reality app space with a couple of task helpers for interior designers through Google’s Tango efforts. Unfortunately, the hardware that came with Lenovo didn’t end up turning heads and the extra sensors that Tango required were made obsolete with things like ARCore and, for Apple, ARKit.

Today, the company announced that it’s catching back up to the frontier with two new apps: Measured and Envisioned by The Mine. Measured is a simple spatial measuring app that simply measures and logs the lengths and areas of different spaces. Meanwhile, Lowe’s home furnishings subsidiary The Mine has launched its equivalent of Ikea Place that allows users to place store inventory into their rooms through augmented reality. They can then tap once to get to TheMine.com and buy items.

As with all ARKit tech right now, users will need an iPhone 6s-generation device or later.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
PR Newswire
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Apps, AR, ARKit, iOS, iOS 11, Lowe's, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.