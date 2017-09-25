Available in Korea for a lower price than Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 with similar specifications and just as slim screen bezels, the LG V30 is yet to commercially see daylight stateside. Or anywhere else, as a matter of fact.

The latest FullVision flagship from Korea’s second largest smartphone manufacturer doesn’t even have an official US release date or MSRP, but for what it’s worth, AT&T has carelessly revealed the 6-incher will follow in the footsteps of the 5.7-inch G6 with an extended two-year warranty.

Another prematurely divulged deal sweetener should see US LG V30 buyers hooked up with a free New Daydream View VR headset and VR Content Package by Google. Wait a minute, the “new” Daydream View isn’t out yet, likely going official alongside the Pixel 2, 2 XL, Google Home Mini and Pixelbook on October 4.

Unless LG plans to unveil this special offer down the line, that probably means the V30 is still a few weeks away from its already long overdue North American debut. And we’re definitely smelling a pre-order promo here, similar to how the LG G6 was sold bundled with a Google Home back in the spring.

Then again, that picture sure seems to depict a first-gen Daydream View in a Slate paint job, with the second generation expected to make a subtle visual change or two, including a shift to Charcoal, Fog and Coral color options.

Finally, we have to mention the purported $144.95 value of this gift considerably exceeds the rumored $99 price tag of the rehashed VR headset, making us awfully curious what Google’s “VR Content Package” might contain.