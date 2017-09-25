Android

When it launches, the US LG V30 will apparently come with a free 'NEW' Daydream View

Available in Korea for a lower price than Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 with similar specifications and just as slim screen bezels, the LG V30 is yet to commercially see daylight stateside. Or anywhere else, as a matter of fact.

The latest FullVision flagship from Korea’s second largest smartphone manufacturer doesn’t even have an official US release date or MSRP, but for what it’s worth, AT&T has carelessly revealed the 6-incher will follow in the footsteps of the 5.7-inch G6 with an extended two-year warranty.

Another prematurely divulged deal sweetener should see US LG V30 buyers hooked up with a free New Daydream View VR headset and VR Content Package by Google. Wait a minute, the “new” Daydream View isn’t out yet, likely going official alongside the Pixel 2, 2 XL, Google Home Mini and Pixelbook on October 4.

Unless LG plans to unveil this special offer down the line, that probably means the V30 is still a few weeks away from its already long overdue North American debut. And we’re definitely smelling a pre-order promo here, similar to how the LG G6 was sold bundled with a Google Home back in the spring.

Then again, that picture sure seems to depict a first-gen Daydream View in a Slate paint job, with the second generation expected to make a subtle visual change or two, including a shift to Charcoal, Fog and Coral color options.

Finally, we have to mention the purported $144.95 value of this gift considerably exceeds the rumored $99 price tag of the rehashed VR headset, making us awfully curious what Google’s “VR Content Package” might contain.

Evan Blass (Twitter)
Android, Phones, Wearables
Android, Daydream, Daydream View, Daydream VR, Deals, Google, LG, New Daydream View, News, V30, virtual reality, VR, VR Content Package
