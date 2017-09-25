Android

iPhone X 2018 with three variants, Foldable Galaxy X leaked & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible iPhone X version 2018, and how the company might launch up to three variants. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy X in its foldable design, that just got leaked. iOS 11 users are now complaining about sluggish performance as well. Then we talk about the sweet deals you’ll get if you buy a new LG V30. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can get if you order a OnePlus 5.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM has perks if you buy it through September 30
When it launches, the US LG V30 will apparently come with a free ‘NEW’ Daydream View
Users reporting iOS 11 sluggishness will want to factory reset
Fresh supply chain speculation calls for two OLED 2018 iPhones, one ‘6 plus-inch’ LCD
Folding Galaxy X (SM-G888) seen at Korean regulator

