HP Elite x3 to remain on sale “through 2019”

Responding to reports of the Elite x3‘s demise, HP says that the Windows 10 Mobile smartphone will continue to be sold for at least the next two years.

Windows Central received the following statement:

HP is always responding to customer feedback to deliver the best product experiences. We remain committed to our mobility strategy and vision and will sell the Elite x3 through 2019 while continuing to enhance our portfolio delivering multi-OS devices, accessories and workflow transformation solutions. Mobility is an exciting and rapidly evolving area, and HP will continue to explore ways to address our customers’ mobile computing needs.

Grapevine talk from WindowsUnited claimed that the manufacturer would can the phone on November 1, leaving the dead-end platform without a flagship-level device on sale. Windows 10 Mobile has been sidetracked to a branch of the current overall Windows 10 infrastructure, Redstone2. It will be left behind as further versions of Redstone are built with the potential of form factor-agnostic “Andromeda OS” taking over late next year.

HP has surrounded the Elite x3 with multiple enterprise-grade accessories such as display output docks for a laptop medium and desktop monitors. It also has Android tablets as well as Windows tablets for sale.