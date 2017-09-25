Relatively popular across the “Old Continent”, where it’s been available for more than half a decade, French-created music streaming service Deezer only expanded stateside last year.

Needless to say it faced an uphill struggle against market leaders and veterans like Apple Music or Spotify, but since it does basically the same thing as all the others, why wouldn’t you give it a shot at a low enough price?

For instance, $0.99 for 3 months of “unlimited music.” If that sounds a little too good to be true, it’s because it caters to a very specific group of supported Deezer users. Namely, those in possession of a Google Home smart speaker, which gained full integration with this particular streaming resource just last month.

In theory, at least, as Deezer for Google Home exclusively launched in Germany and France in early August, with promises of availability across Canada, Australia, the US and UK “later this year.”

It’s therefore a little unclear how the latest promotional offer will work in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, with similar terms and conditions listed on every respective regional Google Home support webpage. Save for the French portal, which is even weirder.

Still, if you’re the proud owner of a “full-size” Google Home, and want to try out a new “Premium+” music service with voice activation, unlimited play and instant access to over 43 million tracks, it can’t hurt to check if the deal is active.

You’re free to unsubscribe at any given time and not pay the standard $9.99 monthly fee, but unfortunately, if you’ve already enjoyed any sort of a complimentary trial in the last 12 months, there’s no redeeming this offer as well.